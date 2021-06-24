Park Beach Ladies Bowls News Of The Area Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 24, 2021 Park Beach Major Consistency runner up Ruth Jupp and winner Jan Slater PARK Beach Women Social Bowls 16/06/2021 L McLean, V Maher, G McInerney 16 d M Miles, G Flakaler, R DeMeio 11 J Boulton, S Stirling, C Sheridan 16 d P Quinlan, S Logan, J Hollis 11 J Kennedy, C Irvine, R Jupp 20 d J Farrell/M Phillips, T Welsh, C Sherrin 12 P Boulton, C Garrett, J Pearce Kennedy 23 d B Bodel, S Wilson, P Grant 6 A Oak, B Johns, Y Schmidt 17 d E Blanton, S Betts, J Woodford 16 M Trengrove, M Gudgeon, C Jones, J Long 19 d D Futcher, A Stone, D Hargrave, J Camm 16 Park Beach Minor Consistency 8/06/21 to 17/06/21 1st Round: S Bischa 150 d R McIntyre 79 D Nutchey Robinson 150 d M Trengrove 60 Debbie Doyle 150 d Pam Poulton 90 L McLean d P Quinlan forfeit 2nd Round S Bischa 150 d D Nutchey Robinson 106 D Doyle 150 d L McLean 116 S Wilson150 d D Futcher 116 A Worboys d L McLeod forfeit Semi Final S Bischa 150 d D Doyle 120 A Worboys 150 d S Wilson 128 Final S Bischa 150 d A Worboys 124 Park Beach Major Consistency 8/06/21 to 17/06/21 1st Round J Slater 150 d Y Schmidt 100 S Hancock 150 d M Gudgeon 148 D Allen 150 d J Kennedy 80 2nd Round J Slater 150 d S Hancock 127 J Bishop 150 d D Allen 148 A Monck 150 d K Cutmore 109 R Jupp 150 d B Johns 110 Semi Final J Slater 150 d J Bishop 98 R Jupp d A Monck forfeit Final J Slater 150 d R Jupp 128 By Ann WORBOYS Park Beach Minor Consistency runner up Ann Worboys and winner Sharyn Bischa