Park Beach Ladies Bowls

Park Beach Major Consistency runner up Ruth Jupp and winner Jan Slater

 

PARK Beach Women Social Bowls 16/06/2021

L McLean, V Maher, G McInerney 16 d M Miles, G Flakaler, R DeMeio 11

J Boulton, S Stirling, C Sheridan 16 d P Quinlan, S Logan, J Hollis 11

J Kennedy, C Irvine, R Jupp 20 d J Farrell/M Phillips, T Welsh, C Sherrin 12

P Boulton, C Garrett, J Pearce Kennedy 23 d B Bodel, S Wilson, P Grant 6

A Oak, B Johns, Y Schmidt 17 d E Blanton, S Betts, J Woodford 16

M Trengrove, M Gudgeon, C Jones, J Long 19 d D Futcher, A Stone, D Hargrave, J Camm 16

Park Beach Minor Consistency 8/06/21 to 17/06/21

1st Round:

S Bischa 150 d R McIntyre 79

D Nutchey Robinson 150 d M Trengrove 60

Debbie Doyle 150 d Pam Poulton 90

L McLean d P Quinlan forfeit

2nd Round

S Bischa 150 d D Nutchey Robinson 106

D Doyle 150 d L McLean 116

S Wilson150 d D Futcher 116

A Worboys d L McLeod forfeit

Semi Final

S Bischa 150 d D Doyle 120

A Worboys 150 d S Wilson 128

Final

S Bischa 150 d A Worboys 124

Park Beach Major Consistency 8/06/21 to 17/06/21

1st Round

J Slater 150 d Y Schmidt 100

S Hancock 150 d M Gudgeon 148

D Allen 150 d J Kennedy 80

2nd Round

J Slater 150 d S Hancock 127

J Bishop 150 d D Allen 148

A Monck 150 d K Cutmore 109

R Jupp 150 d B Johns 110

Semi Final

J Slater 150 d J Bishop 98

R Jupp d A Monck forfeit

Final

J Slater 150 d R Jupp 128

 

By Ann WORBOYS

 

Park Beach Minor Consistency runner up Ann Worboys and winner Sharyn Bischa

