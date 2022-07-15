Park Beach Men’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHAT a great week of bowls at Park Beach last week.

A fantastic lineup of Australian Champions and representatives along with many other great players turned up to compete in the inaugural Park Beach Phoenix Open Pairs.

Over the course of 5 days, at times in testing weather conditions, the players battled through sectional groups to determine the quarter-finalists.

The remaining teams then competed in the ‘Dash for Cash’.

Congratulations to the very first winners of the event – Nathan Wise & Ben Glasson who won by a single shot.

S/F – Ben Glasson/Nathan Wise def Jeremy Henry/ Aaron Teys 17/16

S/F – Jake Rynne/Lee Schraner def Matt Jarrett/ Paul Jopson 24/5

Final – Ben Glasson/Nathan Wise def Jake Rynne/Lee Schraner 17/16

In the Dash for Cash tournament the pairing of C. Yeats/ G. Keft won the event with PBBC pair D. Hall/ K. Price finishing second.

Well done to all teams on making the tournament a success.

Saturday Triples 09/07

The Vic Watkins Memorial Shield was held in great spirit last Saturday with three games of twelve ends being played.

The top three teams were (Skips only), 1st – Michael Ahoy’s team, 2nd – Geoff Wallace’s team, 3rd – Ron Host’s team. Well done to everyone for making it a special day.

Zone 14 Men’s Pennant – Division 4 10/07

Park Beach Red team had a 9/1 win over Sawtell Blue, and Park Beach Blue team went down against Urunga, who prevailed 8.5/1.5.

Well done to both teams.

Park Beach Bowling Club conducts free bowls lessons every Saturday morning, weather permitting, from 9.00am.

All ages and skill levels are welcome.

Please put your name down at the Club reception by 5.00pm Friday.

By Mark STAR