Park Beach Plaza and Park Beach HomeBase Flood Appeal launches

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARK Beach Plaza and Park Beach HomeBase have partnered with The Salvation Army in Coffs Harbour to help raise much needed funds to assist the tireless work of the Salvation Army Emergency Services Team (SAES) and volunteers.

Coffs Harbour’s SAES Team is one of a number of teams supporting first responders and evacuees with meals (more than 6,500), emotional and practical support.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Current evacuation sites where the SAES are assisting include Lismore and Tweed Heads.

“The Salvation Army personnel are on the ground right now providing thousands of meals for those impacted by floods from Coffs Harbour up the NSW north coast.

In addition to meals, our teams are offering emotional support, which is well received by those displaced from their homes,” says Major Andrew van Gaalen, The Salvation Army, Corps Officer, Coffs Harbour.

Please make a generous donation now, to support people and families left devastated and with nothing.

Throughout stores at Park Beach Plaza and Park Beach HomeBase shoppers will find donation boxes for the Flood Appeal.

Park Beach Plaza, Park Beach HomeBase and the Bachrach Naumburger Group will also be making a significant contribution to the appeal in support of our neighbouring communities.

Caroline Laine, Bachrach Naumburger Group Marketing Manager said, “It’s been heartbreaking watching this

tragedy unfold, on one hand I know our community is feeling relieved that our region appears to have come through relatively unscathed.

“Yet on the other, watching the sheer magnitude of the devastation of our neighbouring communities has been truly

hard to comprehend.

“We ask our amazing community to dig deep so we can show our support!”

Major van Gaalen said, “The Salvation Army are so appreciative of the Park Beach Plaza and Park Beach

HomeBase for partnering with us to offer hope to those who have been devastated by

these floods.

“Please, if you are able, give to the Salvos Flood Appeal when you are shopping at these locations.

“All money raised will remain in the region to help victims of these floods.”