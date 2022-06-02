Park Beach Women Bowlers’ Annual President vs Secretary competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARK Beach Women’s Bowling Club annual President vs Secretary competition was a super successful day with great bowls, lots of laughter and sunshine.

The sponsor again this year was Victor Rullis, from Victor Rullis Funeral Service, who presented the winning trophy, which was won this year by Club Secretary Heather Hardwick and her team in what was a tightly contested event.

“We awoke to a beautiful morning for our annual President, Robyn DeMeio vs Secretary, Heather Hardwick day for 2022,” said Christine Irvine from Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club.

“70 of our lady bowlers came to support our club in this oh so friendly, mate vs mate event, with the winning team collecting a trophy donated by Vice President Joan Woodford, and the bragging rights for 12 months.”

This is the third year that it has been contested with the scores of one win each.

A blind draw was held with the President Robyn, and Secretary Heather, drawing the names for each team member and their rinks.

Then off to the greens to contest the event, but not before the Spider on the Green was held.

This saw the 70 ladies each rolling one bowl simultaneously to be closest to the prize, naturally causing lots of laughter.

“Also, we decided to honour our sponsor’s wife Miriam who passed away earlier this year from brain cancer, with a Sunflower Day, to celebrate her young life taken too soon.

At the lunchtime presentation, Victor and his family members, Mel his daughter, Justin his son and Chrissie his daughter-in-law, took turns to present the winning envelopes to the bowlers, and also speak about Miriam.

One of the stories was told by Mel about the sunflower cookies they like to present.

After Miriam passed, the club was left to carry on this tradition.

“Going onto the computer to make their own design they got a big surprise – Miriam had already designed her own sticker which read The Bowled and The Beautiful.

“She never left anything to chance, always completing the job even whilst being ill.”

Many thanks to all who attended and made it the success that it was, to Joan Woodford for the trophy, Judy Farrell for the printed envelopes, and Kerry Blow and Nicole Box for the hats.

“And last but not least thanks to Victor for the sponsorship and sharing your stories of Miriam through photos and stories, and of course the special cookies.

“You certainly live by your company’s motto ‘In Life and in Death’.

“You have really touched our hearts,” said Christine.

By Andrea FERRARI