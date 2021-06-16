Park Beach Women President’s Day Bowls Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 16, 2021 President’s Day Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club. Outgoing President Denise Peake joined members for bowls and lunch in appreciation of her contribution to the club as President. PARK Beach Women President’s Day Bowls 9/06/2021 L Clancy, V Maher, I Docker, C Sheridan 14 d M Trengrove, C Garrett, S Bischa, R Jupp 8 D Allen, B Johns, K Cutmore 12 d A Oak, S Hancock, P Russell 9 M Phillips, S Betts, C Jones, M Monck 13 d K Moody, S Wilson, D Hargraves, B White 12 C Mills, S Stirling, J Kennedy, V Slater 11 d P Poulton, B Bodel, J Bishop, Y Schmidt 7 T Welsh, L McLean, R Crestani, J P-Kennedy 21 d J Watkins/R Price, P Garner, J Morris, J Slater 20 By Ann WORBOYS Chris Sheridan Mid North Coast District Singles Champion