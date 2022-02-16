Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE weekend of 6 February saw our District winning Grade 1 Pennant team, travelled to Cabarita to compete in the Regional Championships.

Travelling with them was a large group of supporters, as well as best wishes from the Park Beach Club.

Monday morning dawned overcast, with the chance of rain.

Gudgen was the team they were to play for the final.

Both teams got off to a good start, and then ends changed many times throughout the game, on the 18th end the score was 28 all, with 3 ends for both sides to finish.

Gudgen dug deep to pull off some amazing shots to win 28-36,whilst the result did not go the way we were hoping, the ladies bowled well and were gallant in defeat.

Great sportsmanship and made our great club proud.

Final of the Championship Fours was held on Tuesday 8.2.2022.

The two teams consisted of two evenly matched bowlers so it was easy to understand how they made it to the finals, as we could not pick a winner from the start.

Some beautiful draw bowls, and ever changing ends, as the jack was moved multiple times throughout the game, but alas there can only be one winner with it going to the team of Betty Bodel, Denise Hargreaves, Chrissie Sheridan ( who subbed for Robyn De Meio) and skipped by Jan Slater who defeated Debbie Doyle, Lynne Clancy, Carol Dodds and skip Sandra Stirling.

Our congratulations goes out to all the players, and especially Betty Bodel in the winning team for becoming a Major.

Home social Bowls 9.2.2022.

C. Treherne, P. Garner, B. Johns def J. Rodwell, D. Allen, K. Dunn 17-14; M. Phillips, L. McLeod, S. Handcock def K. Moody, J. Boulton, R. Crestani 22-10; C. Taylor, E. Kidd, C. Sheridan def A. Sykes, A.Oak, J. Bishop14; M. England, A. Worboys, J. Kennedy def I. Robinson, B. Bodel, Y. Schmidt 24-6; A. Orr & A. Stone def C. Wilson & C. O’Dwyer22-15. Money winners on the day Team Hancock and runners up Team C. O’Dwyer.

Ladies just a note from Trish Welsh, Chair of Match, to change your fixture books to reflect changes to events to be held at C ex Coffs Harbour, Gala Day will now be held on 24 march and the district Under 8’s to Monday 11 April.

Also please check the notice board as names can now be put up for the Minor pairs.

Friday’s pairs were cancelled due to rain.

By Christine IRVINE