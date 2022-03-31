Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WEDNESDAY 23 was the final of the Club Minor Pairs Championship played between the teams of Denise Walsh and Betty Bodel and Dinah Nutchey- Robinson and Judie Kennedy.

Sunshine greeted the commencement of the game which was watched by many members of the club ,as well as the score updates filtered down the green to the other social bowlers.

Game got off to a good start and scores were close, but now hot and humid conditions.

Alas there can be only one winner on the day and it was the team of Denise Walsh and Betty Bodel.

Congratulations go to all players.

Social Games.

Futcher, C. Irvine, P. Fletcher, J. Pearce-Kennedy def H. Illingsworth, C. O’Dwyer, C. Jones, S. Betts 15-12; M.

Phillips, T. Rhodes, J. Lane, L. Clancy def A. Sykes, C. Kershaw, D. Jones. L. McLeod 27-5; C. Treharne, V. Slater, M. Monck def D. Allen, D. Rowe, Z. Knight 16-14; J. Boulton/ I. Docker, C. Garrett def P. Poulton, A. Oak, L.

Loadsman 22-10; I. Robinson, M. England, R. Crestani def C. Taylor, A. Worboys, E. Denner 21-15; C. Keogh, D. Doyle, S. Hancock def C. McVicor, P. Garner, R. Wallace 22-10.

The dates now for the District Under 5’s are the 16/17/18 May, all games will be held at Park Beach Bowling Club.

A typo by me last week I called it District Minor Singles, so memo to oneself not to be tired whilst typing.

By Christine IRVINE