Park Beach Women’s Bowls Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 3, 2021June 3, 2021 PARK Beach Women’s Social Bowls 26/05/2021 D Allen, L McLeod 20 d A Worboys, J Kennedy 9 M Phillips, C Irvine, K Dunn 16 d A Oak, P Garner, K Blake 15 J Watkins, Y Schmidt, J Slater 21 d L McLean, C Garrett, J Bishop 7 M Gudgeon, P Poulton, J Pearce Kennedy 22 d C Mills, D Futcher, J Camm 7 I Robinson, D Rowe, K Blow 19 d E Blanton, C Kershaw, S Betts 13 J Farrell, B Bodel, T Welsh 21 d S Wilson, G Pakelar, S Hancock 11 The Inaugural ‘Sunday Funday’ Results: B. Clarke, P. Clarke & P. Quinlan def D. Lambert, S. Campbell & R. Holloway 21 – 13 R. Flynn, N. Flynn & J. Flynn def K. Read, J. Clarke & A. Hardcastle 22 – 19 J. Kennedy, K. Blow & T. Blow def C. Dodds, M. Lee & D. Peake 17 – 16 M. England, B. Bodell & C. England def K. Hampton & R. McIntyre 27 – 11 N. Bosley, P. Poulton & T. Bosley def H. Slater, C. Jones & V. Slater 20 – 19 Z. Knight, L. Frail & K. Frail def S. Bischa, K. Cutmore & J. Phillips 28 – 16 By Ann WORBOYS