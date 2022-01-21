Parliament seeks views on access to regional news

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A NEW online survey is seeking views on how Australians’ living in regional, rural or remote areas access news as part of a federal parliamentary inquiry into Australia’s regional newspapers.

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Communications and the Arts Chair Dr Anne Webster MP said, “Over the past ten years news outlets in rural, regional and remote communities have closed their doors which has resulted in a substantial reduction of articles covering local issues.

“It is important that we listen to our communities about what’s important to them.

“This survey provides an opportunity for these communities to express their views on whether the loss of their regional voice has directly affected them.

“I encourage anyone who lives in Australia’s regional, rural or remote areas to participate in the online survey.”

The survey is open until 11 February 2022 and takes less than 10 minutes to complete.

The Committee is continuing to accept new submissions until 28 January 2022. Information about the Committee may be found on the Committee’s webpage at https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/House/Communications.