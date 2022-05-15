Paul and Gwen celebrate golden wedding anniversary

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FIFTY years ago today – Friday 13 May, 1972 – Nambucca Heads settlers Paul and Gwen Maxwell were married at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Temora.

The couple will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary joined by their family and a special dinner at The Cubana, Nambucca Heads.

“Our celebrations for our 50th anniversary is a dinner at Cubana Restaurant with our family from Tuncurry, Blackhead and Armidale,” Paul told News Of The Area.

Having happily achieved gold status in the length of their marriage, the couple say healthy and happy relationships are based on reciprocal respect and love, and of course, humour.

Paul’s advice for a long and happy marriage is simple.

“Do as you’re told at least half the time,” quipped Paul.

Gwen’s advice is, “Have a positive and patient outlook on life, shared with love of family and friends.”

Speaking about their retirement years in the Nambucca Valley, Paul said, “Since settling in Nambucca Heads we have enjoyed many caravan holidays, including as far as Darwin NT, a-once-in-a-lifetime trip to the UK, Ireland and Paris as well as to NZ and Singapore.

“Cruises have also been a highlight of our holidays.

“Golf has been, and continues to be, an important part of life with regular competition games enjoyed weekly.”

The move to the Nambucca Valley region came about almost twenty years ago.

“Once our grown-up family were settled in their chosen careers and had moved away from Temora, we decided to look at retirement.

“A sea change to Nambucca Heads was considered the ideal place as we had visited several times.

“Its beauty, great climate and town facilities, along with a unique golf course which includes magnificent views, and it’s within a couple of hours’ drive to where our children live, really appealed to us.

“So, we purchased a home and retired to Nambucca Heads in 2003.”

Talking about that day 50 golden years ago, Paul said, “Father Thomas Hunt officiated at our wedding.

“Following a honeymoon touring South Australia, we made our home in Temora.”

Paul and Gwen, both raised in the Temora area, had spent their early working lives at other NSW locations.

They met up when Paul returned to Temora to work at Cleverdons Steel Constructions and Gwen was teaching at Wagga Wagga TAFE college.

Family life saw the family grow with three children and later, seven grandchildren.

By Andrea FERRARI