Paul Mulvaney tells the story of the Karuah Fire Brigade in new book

KARUAH, like many towns bypassed by expressways, seems to be taking on something of a rebirth as a cultural stopover and writers are putting it well and truly on the map.

The latest publication to come out of the village is ‘The Story of the Karuah Fire Brigade’ by Paul Mulvaney from the Karuah Local History Group.



The Karuah and District RSL and ‘Karuah Working Together’ financed the Project.

If a picture speaks a thousand words, then this book is well up there in tracing the development of a grass-roots bushfire brigade from its inception to a well oiled professional service.

It is liberally illustrated with numerous colour palettes and is meticulously researched.

Extracts from brigade meetings are livened up by comical comments from members at fire scenes.

The Brigade’s interaction with the community is highlighted and their battle with the great Lone Pine bushfire of 2016 is graphically documented.

Awards to members are given due mention as are the numerous certificates of appreciation from varied community groups.

Being situated near a major arterial highway, the Brigade also responds to traffic accidents, which can be very traumatic for those members who attend.

It would be hard to think of any other group of unpaid volunteers which has contributed more to the social fabric of Karuah over such a long time than the fire brigade.

Paul needs congratulating for his efforts to preserve this vital part of history for generations to come.

His other book ‘The Lone Pine Fire 2016’, financed by the RSL, raised some $3600 which was split three ways amongst local brigades.

To finish I will bring your attention to an interesting headline attributed to a local newspaper, after a Karuah craft group presented a quilt to the Brigade.

The quilt now takes pride of place in the village centre.

The paper’s headline stated in bold type: ‘Karuah River Craft Group thanks RFS for Battling Lone Pine Fire with quilt’.

Really? Perhaps they ran out of water.

The book costs $30 and is available from the RFS and the Karuah Centre.

It is also available from the library service.

By Geoff WALKER