Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party candidate Neil Turner runs for seat of Paterson

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEIL Turner is a member of Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party and is running for the seat of Paterson in the upcoming Federal Election.

Working as a manufacturing tradesman for many years and as a graduate of a Diploma of Business Management, Neil believes he has what it takes to get things done; thinking outside the box to support the community.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“I am running in the upcoming election because I am passionate about advancing Australia and promoting innovation, prosperity and respect.

“I want to stand up for our industry and promote a climate where we use our comparative advantage in what we do best without the shackles of red tape and high electricity costs – where innovation can make our lives better through education, health and transport and where education centres around the core subjects of learning,” Mr Turner said.

As a long-time member of Pauline Hanson’s One Nation, he also serves as the NSW State President for the Party, and this upcoming election will be his fifth as a candidate.

Mr Turner has passionate ideas on electricity and is concerned about unreliability and high electricity costs.

“Our electricity prices have increased consecutively over the years and due to both the push for Net Zero emissions and the closure of coal mines and coal fired power stations, we face heading in the direction of unreliable and higher electricity costs.

“Coal fired power stations currently make up at least greater than 60 percent of the energy requirements and until renewables can replace that economically without subsidies, we need to keep coal and build new modern high efficiency lower emission power stations,” he said.

Neil says that he is running in the election to make a positive change.

“The Paterson electorate has been long forgotten in areas of infrastructure both road and rail planning and our growing areas are becoming gridlocked due to lack of infrastructure.

“I would like to see planning for increased rail for the area with a rail link to the Newcastle Airport and feasibility study for future rail links to Nelson Bay, Raymond Terrace and Medowie,” Mr Turner said.

He is a strong supporter of religious freedom and the Medicare system, opposing the increase to 70 years of age for the pension entitlement, believing that pensioners should be able to earn up to $13,000 without reducing their pension.

“I lobby hard to achieve favourable outcomes and will continue to do this throughout my campaign and if elected,” he said.

By Tara CAMPBELL