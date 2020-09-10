Pedestrian critical after hit by van at Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a van at Coffs Harbour yesterday.

Police have been told a Toyota HiAce was travelling north on Gordon Street when it collided with a pedestrian about 5.35am (Wednesday 9 September 2020).

The 59-year-old woman was treated at the scene before being taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus and airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, where she is reported to be in a critical condition.

The driver – a 29-year Boambee man – was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for mandatory testing.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and have commenced inquiries into the incident.