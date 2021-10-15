Peggy Zephyr wins People’s Choice Award in national art competition STILL

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PLAYFUL local artist and bearded lady, Peggy Zephyr, has taken out the STILL: National Still Life Award 2021 People’s Choice Award in the national art competition.

Wait.

What?

Yes you read that right.

The colourful artist loves beards and luckily for her it’s not her only point of difference which is turning heads.

Her bright and colourful piece, titled BOOM!, caught the eyes and won the hearts of viewers at the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery and online.

And she has outdone rural, regional and metropolitan artists from across the nation to score a massive win of $5000.

The announcement was live streamed on Saturday and Ms Zephyr said she was overwhelmed to receive the favourite still life title voted ahead of the fifty eight other finalists, selected from over one thousand entries received from across the nation.

“The work in STILL is at such a high level and I was so proud to be amongst the other artists,” said Peggy.

Described as deceptively simple, her work went through twenty nine colour variations before she settled on the colours for the final work.

The colours chosen at the end are a combination that she describes as igniting, vibrating and fizzing and ultimately keeps the eye moving around the canvas.

“I want to mess with the viewer’s eye,” she explained to News Of The Area.

Although the prize money is certainly welcomed by Ms Zephyr, the main motivator was utilising a platform for her art.

“It’s the platform it gives you, the other artists you meet, the people in positions like gallery owners, that is what’s valuable,” she said.

“I had a gallery approach me to have a solo show because they came across me through STILL.

“That is a big deal as an emerging artist, it’s incredibly powerful.”

Originally from London, Peggy describes herself as a maker and strives to be an ‘art superhero’, spreading joy and colour through the beauty of art.

“I want to make work that is inclusive, not elitist, that people want to put into their homes and it doesn’t use a language that people don’t understand.”

Also online for the announcement was STILL major prize winner, Blak Douglas, who reminded Peggy to buy new razors with her prize money; a friendly reference to Peggy’s signature black beard.

“Art shouldn’t be so stuffy and serious,” explains Peggy.

“The beard is part of that, it’s disarming, fun and why not!”

While the beard is eye-catching it’s not the only talking point of her outfit.

Her cap shows her cheeky side.

It reads “Yes I’m menstruating”.

To share her joy for winning the art prize, Peggy has painted a mini version of her winning BOOM! artwork and is offering it as a prize on her Instagram page @peggy_zephyr with the winner announced on 31 October.

Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery has a 3D Virtual Tour that allows anyone to experience the STILL exhibition online, while visitors can see all 59 finalist works in person at Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery, open until 23 October.

Visit www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/still.

By Sandra MOON