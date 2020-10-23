Penalty shootout gives Macksville victory over Woolgoolga in tight Grand Final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT took a thrilling penalty shootout to crown the Macksville Stingers as the boys under 14’s football champions.

The grand final match with the Woolgoolga Dolphins was deadlocked at 1-1 after full time and when 20 minutes of extra time still couldn’t separate the two teams they progressed to a penalty shoot out.

After eight converted penalties the game hung in the balance at 4-4 and it was the heroics of the Macksville goal keeper Aidan Laird who dived to his left to save the Dolphins penalty effort. Hunter Ford then stepped up for the Stingers knowing that a goal would result in the Grand Final trophy.

He calmly slotted into the net and euphoria broke out amongst the Macksville players.

By David WIGLEY