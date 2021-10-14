Penrith RSL Junior Rugby Union Club to play against Mid North Coast teams

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ONE of Sydney’s premier junior rugby union clubs is set to play off against Coffs Harbour’s junior clubs.

The Penrith RSL Junior Rugby Union Club has entered into a partnership with Mid North Coast Junior Rugby Union.

The partnership will see Penrith sides playing trial games against junior teams from Mid North Coast Junior Rugby Union at the beginning of each rugby season.

The first annual clash is scheduled to take place on 5 March, 2022 in Coffs Harbour.

Penrith teams will play preseason games against teams ranging from Taree to Port Macquarie.

In announcing the news on its social media platform, the Penrith club said the strong competition provided by Mid North Coast teams across all age groups would help the club continue to be one of the elite clubs in Sydney junior competitions.

The chance for local clubs to play against one of Sydney’s premier teams comes on the back of a big year for Mid North Coast Junior Rugby Union.

Mid North Coast Rugby Union juniors went from strength in 2021 with 1371 registered players for the past season.

Six clubs contested the under 14s, 16s and 18s in Saturday’s home and away games held in conjunction with the senior clubs.

Junior clubs from the under 8’s, 10’s, and 12’s as well as the under 15’s and 17’s girls played each Friday night in Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie.

Mid North Coast Junior Rugby Union also welcomed a new club, the BDC Barracudas, and they hope to increase their participation next season.

By Aiden BURGESS