Pens for Breast Cancer Research at Club Scotts

PENS for Breast Cancer Research is a charitable endeavour created by Noel Stahlhut, who will be bringing his handmade writing implements to Club Scotts this Sunday, 5 June.

Through a friend, Noel’s pen making for a purpose came to the attention of Club Scotts President/Chairperson, Laura Peisley.

Noel is a talented and generous man from Sawtell who handcrafts pens to raise funds for breast cancer research, pledging a base amount each month to the National Breast Cancer Foundation plus $5 per pen sold.

“Noel makes these beautiful pens and donates $5 from every pen he sells to breast cancer research,” Laura told News Of The Area.

“There is a Mixed Pairs bowls carnival on at Club Scotts on Sunday, so I have decided to undertake an impromptu fundraiser.

“There will be a few elderly folk playing but I would like to inform the rest of the community to pop down and purchase a pen.”

Noel is bringing all three designs of the pens he makes.

“I make three different types; a slimline wood and acrylic, a bolt action bullet in an acrylic in NRL colours and the Sierra pen, which is an attractive pen, more of a lady’s pen,” Noel told NOTA.

“I’m looking forward to Sunday.

“It’s not often you get one of the clubs offering you this kind of opportunity,” he said.

Noel is passionate about the cause due to close friends experiencing the trauma of breast cancer and believes by supporting breast cancer research he can contribute to the overall goal to cure any cancer.

“Noel has been commended for his efforts personally by the CEO of the National Breast Cancer Foundation and together we would like to contribute to National Breast Cancer Foundation’s mission of ‘zero deaths from breast cancer by 2030’,” said Laura.

Thanks to medical research, breast cancer that is contained within the breast is now largely treatable.

Since the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) started funding research in 1994, five-year breast cancer survival rates have improved from 76 percent to 91 percent.

That’s a clear result of the research, according to NBCF.

“Despite the progress, there is a long road ahead and we need the community to band together,” said Laura.

“Club Scotts would like to invite members and guests to support this cause by popping into the club between 10:30am and 1:30pm on Sunday 5 June to purchase a pen.”

Pens are fitted with a parker insert and range from $8 -$20.

By Andrea FERRARI