Perth Scorchers too hot for the Sydney Sixers in Coffs Harbour

THE Perth Scorchers were too hot to handle for the Sydney Sixers as they chased down 151 runs to extend their lead at the top of the Big Bash League in front of 7,022 supporters at C.ex Coffs International Stadium last Sunday.

The Sixers won the toss and elected to bat first with opening batsmen Josh Philippe and Justin Avendano forming a fifty run partnership and looking poised to accumulate a big score.

Ashton Agar changed the momentum of the match when he caught and bowled Josh Philippe and then quickly dismissed Justin Avendano.

The Sydney Sixers scored 151 runs from 20 overs with Dan Christian scoring 35 runs from 20 balls and Philippe scoring 32 runs from 22 balls.

The pendulum swung back in favour of the Sixers when Ben Dwarshius dismissed both Scorchers opening batsmen cheaply; Kurt Patterson was caught by Dan Christian for 11 runs and Cameron Bancroft was bowled, middle stump for 5 runs.

It was a captain’s knock from Ashton Turner, scoring 69 runs to set up victory for the Perth Scorchers as they finished on 152 runs for five wickets after 19 overs.

It was a carnival atmosphere at C.ex Coffs International Stadium as supporters lapped up the occasion in fancy dress, singing songs and building bucket towers.

Sydney Sixers captain Daniel Hughes gave the Coffs Harbour supporters and venue high praise.

“It wasn’t the result we were after but another huge crowd at Coffs Harbour, over 7000, they all packers in for the Renegades game which got called off and they all came back again which is fantastic, we love the support up here, there’s always a great atmosphere, unfortunately we didn’t get the chocolates last night but hopefully at some point we can return and pack it out again.

“The facilities are fantastic, they are as good as any facilities around the country, great practice wickets, great surface out in the middle and a great outfield, it’s a great spectacle for the game and as I said the crowd keeps turning up when we come here, it’s a great atmosphere and we really enjoy coming here.

“The ground staff do an incredible job, we came back again last night and the surface was as good as ever.

“They do a great job, thanks for all the work they do.

“We love it up the coast, we love it at Coffs Harbour, we love the support we get here, it’s always great weather and we would really like to take the opportunity to return if we get it again,” said Hughes.

By David WIGLEY