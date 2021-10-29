Petbarn Donates to RSPCA’s Senior Citizens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MISTER PO, an eleven year old moggy at Coffs Harbour’s RSPCA shelter, is one of the RSPCA’s senior pets that will benefit from a recent donation from the Petbarn Foundation.

The $100,000 donation was specifically given to assist senior pets and the RSPCA which offers subsidised adoptions for senior pets who often wait longer to be adopted and may require more veterinary care due to their age.



An RSPCA spokesperson said the money will make a huge difference to the lives of senior animals, like Mr Po, by helping to cover those costs at RSPCA shelters.

Manager of the Petbarn Foundation Janelle Bloxsom said, “We believe all animals deserve a loving home, no matter how old they are.

“In 2012 Petbarn removed the sale of all puppies, dogs, kittens and cats from our stores and instead established a partnership with the RSPCA and other animal rescues to support adoptions.

“Since then we have proudly rehomed 58,000 pets through our 153 Petbarn in-store adoption centres.”

This includes the Coffs Harbour Petbarn store which features in-store adoption.

“Our rescue partners report that one of the main reasons senior pets are surrendered is because their elderly owners have either passed or have moved to a nursing home where they can no longer be together.

“We know how deep the bond can be between pets and their parents,so to think about an older animal being moved from a loving home at this late stage in life is incredibly sad,” said Ms Bloxsom.

“We hope the $100,000 donation from the Petbarn Foundation will support the RSPCA in the wonderful work they do caring for senior pets during this transition.”

RSPCA Australia CEO Richard Mussell said across the country, the RSPCA cares for nearly two thousand senior animals every year, so Petbarn’s donation will touch the lives of literally thousands of animals.

“It’s generally easier to find a new family for a puppy or kitten,” said Mr Mussell.

“But our shelters often have plenty of sweetly tempered, beautifully behaved, healthy and active adult and older animals, there through no fault of their own.

“That’s why this donation will help us continue to subsidise adoption costs for these senior pets, who are often passed over for younger animals.”

Mr Mussell said older pets offer their own benefits and shouldn’t be overlooked.

“Older pets are usually calmer and already well-adjusted to family life.

“And while adult and older pets still love to play and need plenty of exercise, they often take life at a slower pace than puppies and kittens — which might be a better fit for you and your family!”

By Sandra MOON