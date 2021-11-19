Peter Sobey running for Nambucca Valley Council

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PETER Sobey has lived in the Nambucca Valley for the best part of the last 22 years, and he loves the community and land on which he lives.

He plays a very active role in the community and is now running for Council in the upcoming elections.

Mr Sobey is currently the President and Treasurer of the Valla Beach Community Association, a member of the Nambucca Valley Council’s Clean Energy Committee, and an Executive of the Nambucca Heads Men’s Shed.

Mr Sobey is well informed about environmental issues and is passionate about protecting it.

If he is elected to Council he would aim to ensure that Council works towards supporting more renewable energy solutions in the Valley.

Mr Sobey said, “The nature of what we are facing in the very near future in climate change is huge.

“We can make changes and invest in new ways of doing things, like using solar power and using electric cars.”

The Clean Energy Committee, of which Mr Sobey is a member, has succeeded already in implementing the installation of solar panels on the Council building and also installing two electric vehicle chargers.

The installation of the panels on Council is not only environmentally sustainable, said Mr Sobey, “It also saves money that can be used for other things in the community.”

As part of the People’s Power Renewable Energy Co-operative, Mr Sobey is helping to investigate renewable energy opportunities that can be accessible to people that may not be otherwise able to access solar options.

This includes people in rentals and lower income earners.

Mr Sobey explains that this would be an investment in community battery options, which are being developed in Australia.

When these become available, according to Mr Sobey, Council can play a major role in ensuring that it becomes a reality in the Valley.

Working and communicating with the Gumbaynggirr community would be a priority for Mr Sobey if elected.

Mr Sobey, in consultation with the Gumbaynggirr, would like to see more recognition of language in the renaming or dual naming of locations, and move towards Council becoming more involved in events such as Reconciliation Week and NAIDOC Week.

If elected he would like to canvas the opportunity for the Council to bring parties together to set up the NSW Justice Reinvestment Strategy, like that in Dubbo, which sees communities save money by redirecting money spent on incarceration and instead investing it in early intervention, crime prevention and diversion strategies.

In terms of development in the Valley, Mr Sobey said, “I am not anti-development at all, but I do think that it needs to be done with a considered approach.

“We can walk out onto Valla Beach, and see a view without any human habitation.

“You can’t find that in many places in Australia.

“I do think you need to draw the line somewhere or else we will lose it all.”

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN