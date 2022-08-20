Phoenix Gallery Connecting Community

LOCAL artist Munki is hosting her ‘Munki Art Show’ at the Phoenix Gallery in Bowraville.

After three years of fires, floods and lockdowns due to Covid, Munki wants to present a free event for people to reconnect with family and community.



“After three devastating years of floods, fires, and Covid I just want to present a free family day to bring the community together, and have a bit of fun,” she said.

“There will be my exhibition, live music, a temporary tattoo stall, and I’ve made colouring books of my art works for children to colour in on the day,” said Munki.

Munki’s art explores the complexities of human nature and human relationships.

Her bright, bold, naive, figurative paintings are meaningful, playful and reflective.

Munki’s imagery is autobiographical, her paintings are a reflection of the inner journeys that take place in her heart and mind, representing emotional journeys through different passages of time.

In addition to the exhibition there will be live musical performances on the outdoor garden stage from noon featuring the incredibly-talented singer songwriter Kauri Munro-Greentree.

Kauri is a percussive guitarist and singer-songwriter from Tingha, NSW.

A self-taught Gamillaroi man who has lived in Bellingen for the last 12 years, he has developed his own unique style of rhythmic curling finger tapping, allowing the beats of the guitar to play through him.

Kauri is currently recording his debut album ‘Full Circle’.

Everyone can meet Munki at 1pm for an artist talk in the gallery.

“I love to play, to transform, to create something from nothing, to make mistakes, to talk too much, to make art that prompts people to bend their minds a little,” said Munki.

There will be a kid’s corner with Munki Art colouring activities and a temporary tattoo studio for the little ones to enjoy.

At 2pm local reggae artist Fitzroy Lee will be hitting the stage to perform songs from his latest album ‘Nu Roots’.

Since moving to Australia in 2007 Fitzroy has been sharing his Jamaican culture and the spirit of roots reggae on his popular radio show ‘Reggae Mixtape’ from the 2NVR radio station based in the Nambucca Valley.

Fitzroy is a well-loved local reggae artist who was the frontman of the Bellingen based Reggae band ‘Drama King’ for many years and is now focusing on his solo career.

He is excited to be performing songs from his latest album ‘Nu Roots’ at the Munki Art Show.

“After dealing with the global challenges we have all been faced with in recent years it’s important to lay down new roots,” Fitzroy said.

He hopes that the album uplifts peoples’ spirits so that everyone can come together to celebrate love and joy and send out a message of hope and unity.

This is a free event with plenty of space in the garden for everyone to get down and have a boogie.

The gallery café will be open all day with yummy lunch options and beverages for all to enjoy or bring a picnic lunch and sit out on the grass.

The exhibition runs from 10 September to 10 October at Phoenix Galley 88 High Street, Bowraville.

For more information call 02 6501 0021 or email info@nvp.org.au

By Karen GRIBBIN