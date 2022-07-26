Photographers hit the beach at night

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEMBERS of the Myall U3 Photography Group undertook a light painting night activity at Bennetts Beach recently.

Torches were used to illuminate various objects to highlight them in the dark.



Colour changing lightsabers were used for this image.

A member in dark clothing walked along the sand waving the lightsaber in a pattern while it changed colour.

Because of the long shutter speed set on the camera, the person is rendered almost invisible.

Steel wool was also lit in an egg whisk and whirled around creating a bright orb.

The photographers that attended were delighted with the images captured.

A big thank-you goes to Paul Mulvaney for his hard work in organising the shoot.