Pittwater to Coffs yacht race sails into the Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE 36th running of the East Coast Classic Club Marine Pittwater to Coffs Harbour Yacht Race is underway after a two-year hiatus brought about by Covid in 2020 and flood weather in 2021.

The race has been redeveloped to become an April event which allows competitors to link in with the winter season of regattas in North Queensland.

Commencing Friday 8 April at 1300 hours in Pittwater and heading to Coffs Harbour, the race comprises Offshore Category 3+ boats, Monohulls and Multihulls with IREC-ORC-OMR and Short Handed Categories and is the last blue water race of the New South Wales summer offshore sailing season.

The sole Coffs Harbour entry in the 2022 Pittwater to Coffs Harbour yacht race is ‘SY Runaway’, a Van De Stadt 34, skippered by Tim Alexander with Mark Goode.

Runaway is of Dutch design and was built in Brisbane in 1988.

“Runaway has been entered in the two-handed division of the race, a challenging short-handed division in competition with the fully crewed boats,” Greg Peronchik from Coffs Harbour Yacht Club (CHYC) commented.

“Tim and Mark are experienced sailors who have also competed together in Hamilton Island Race week 2019, Sail Port Stephens 2021, and Mark raced Runaway in the Bruny Island Race in Tasmania in 2021.

“This is their first effort at sailing in a short-handed race, and both are excited and looking forward to the challenge.”

Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club (RPAYC) Race Director Nick Elliott said, “The race has a place in the hearts of the offshore racing community and offers a fantastic pathway to new offshore sailors for a weekend’s sail, as well as experienced sailors looking to beat their previous own race records and that of the race itself.”

Finishing times are subject to sailing conditions and the class of yacht entered.

Brendan Rourke, RPAYC Communications and Sailing Manager reckoned, “Given the range in the fleet, the earliest finisher could be 1am Saturday morning, then stretched out to Sunday midday.

“The best way to track is the Yacht Tracker system which is live throughout the race and each boat has a device on board.

“The RPAYC event website has the YB tracker details.”

John Wait, CHYC Commodore told NOTA, “The finish line is in open water outside the Harbour and is an extension of the leads into the harbour.

“The field may be spread out for as much as two days so it’s very hard to pick arrival times.

“That’s why the YB tracker device is a great aid for those spectators who want to view arrivals of specific boats.”

Richard Hinton, CHYC General Manager added, “We welcome both members and visitors to soak up this fantastic sailing atmosphere.

“To mark the weekend event, we have created a signature Pittwater Pizza as well as concocting a rum-based cocktail, The Pittwater.”

Coffs Harbour Yacht Club will host the Race Club Presentations on Sunday afternoon at the Club.

Regular contenders say they are looking forward to the well-known friendly Coffs welcome.

More detail about the race can be found on the event website at www.pittwatertocoffs.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI