Pizza franchise plans to set up shop in Woolgoolga

A THIRD pizza store is proposed to set up shop in Woolgoolga following the lodgment of a development application for a Domino’s Pizza store in the town.

The proposed store is to be located on the corner of Beach Street and Nightingale Street, Woolgoolga, within the Woolgoolga Central shopping centre beside JT’s General Store.

The development application is for alterations and additions to a commercial development and signage for a take-away food and drink premises, and extended operational hours outside of the existing shopping centre hours.



If approved, the Domino’s Pizza Shop will be the third takeaway pizza outlet in Woolgoolga, along with Woolgoolga Pizza Place and Riptide Pizzeria.

The proposed hours of operation for the store are from Monday to Sunday 8am to 2am.

The new pizza store is anticipated to increase employment opportunities in the Woolgoolga area.

“The Domino’s will contribute to the economic diversity in the area through providing employment once operational and contribute to the mix of goods and services available to the area,” development application documents stated.

“The extended hours will promote employment and economic development in the area.

“The proposal does not impact on the viability of future residential uses and surrounding businesses alike in line with the commercial context of the Woolgoolga area.”

The proposed Domino’s store will involve the refurbishment of an existing vacant commercial tenancy in Woolgoolga Central shopping centre, and the store will include an ordering counter and kitchen only with no table seating to be provided for dining-in.

The development application is currently on public exhibition by Coffs Harbour City Council until Tuesday 18 May and can be viewed on the Coffs Harbour City Council website at https://www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au in the DA Tracker section under 0946/21DA.

If approved, the store will be the third Domino’s Pizza store in the Coffs Harbour region, along with Domino’s Pizza Coffs Harbour and Domino’s Pizza Toormina.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd is the largest pizza chain in Australia with around 700 Domino’s stores operating all over the country.

By Emma DARBIN