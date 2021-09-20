Pizza Vino owner hosts father-and-kids pizza making Zoom session

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DADS and kids from Nana Glen Public School had a pizza-the-action in their kitchens on Monday night, making pizza together, following instructions via Zoom from Nana Glen dad Adam Gallo, owner of Pizza Vino in Coffs Harbour.

Alison Johnson, owner of Idle In Café told News Of The Area, “Our Cafe was the collection point for the dads to grab their Pizza Vino pizza bases and race home.



“Chef Adam then talked them through a cooking class making beautifully delicious pizzas.”

It was the bright idea of the Nana Glen Fathering Project which runs out of Nana Glen Public School, the first primary school in Northern NSW to join this national program.

“Creating a space for fun and enthusiasm for families is especially important during these disconnected times,” Nana Glen Fathering Project spokesperson told News Of The Area.

“As our Dads and Movie Night event was cancelled, we needed to rehash how we could connect.

“Plus, learning that a local dad’s business, Adam from Pizza Vino, like many small businesses was struggling, we looked at how we could support our community.

“Adam was fantastic and shared so many hints and tips to making beautiful pizzas although some families commented on the missing pizza toppings from their helpers.

“Everyone had a fun time and made yummy pizzas together.

“It was a great opportunity to bond and laugh in these difficult times for everyone who participated.”

Adam added, “I’d never hosted a Zoom class before, but anything to help…I’d like to promote it for other communities to do.

“Dad and child-bonding, memory-making is so important.”

With the Zoom format working so well to connect the families in disconnected times, Nana Glen Fathering Project’s next event is the End of Term Three Zoom Family Dance Party.

“Right in every Nana Glen Primary School kid’s lounge room.

“We have disco lights (thanks to Jaycar Coffs Harbour), a local dad, DJ Acoustic Shadow, mixing the beats, and prizes for the Best Dressed Family and Best Dance Moves thanks to The Golden Dog and Idle In Café sponsorship.

“This gives a great initiative for the dads to do something enjoyable and exciting with their kids.

“Parents can connect with the Fathering Program through their Facebook account @thehealthproject.au.”

This year the Nana Glen Fathering Project team received a grant from Coffs Harbour City Council to continue community connection with a focus on men’s and children’s health.

By Andrea FERRARI