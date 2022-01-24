Planned Coffs Harbour night-time shelter for the homeless needs a home

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CREATING a night-time shelter for homeless people is the 2022 goal for Coffs Harbour charity worker, Doris Cowan.

She is currently looking for suitable premises and has a potential interim plan.



Stepping into her calling to do missionary work in and around Coffs to help others as she was helped, this week Doris gave News Of The Area an update on her 3Rs – rest, refuel, recover – night shelter project.

“Late last year I remembered an organisation that I volunteered for in Bathurst where a trial safe space was set up, so I contacted them and started making enquiries into opening something similar in Coffs Harbour.

“As I became more involved in this, I witnessed first-hand how bad things were getting for all walks of life in the Coffs Harbour region and I knew then that my life was saved for the purpose of helping others less fortunate than myself.

“I am hearing so many heartfelt stories that highlight the housing crisis in Coffs Harbour and my aim is to make the community aware so that our newly elected Council can inform us of the plan to address this matter in 2022.

“The 3Rs project has all the groundwork and committee in place yet unfortunately Coffs Harbour City Council was unable to assist with suitable premises – yet they directed me to research Beddown.”

Beddown was started in Brisbane where undercover car parks managed by secure parking are turned into homeless shelters at night for thousands.

“I have organised meetings to hopefully have Beddown in Coffs Harbour as soon as possible as a short-term solution where the guests will also get the help they need to regain a permanent roof over their head.”

In the meantime, Doris is fundraising and taking donations of non-perishable food, blankets, linen and clothes as well as giving businesses or individuals the chance to purchase a camp bed from MOTackle “who kindly gave us a guaranteed price” and have their name embroidered on the bed.

Many businesses are already a part of the 3Rs project including Rotary, Oz Harvest, Russell Meats and the Happy Frog, to name a few.

“I am one of the lucky ones who came out the other end of a very debilitating illness and now would like to improve the quality of life of others.

“It has been a busy four months working on this project and by chance I was able to coordinate the Orphans Christmas lunch five weeks out of Christmas when I discovered that it was not being run this year.

“This alone gave me great networking with so many selfless community members who donated goods and time to make the day a success for around 100 people who would have otherwise not had a special Christmas.

“The feeling this gives me to give back is what keeps me motivated to keep doing what I do.”

Any inquiries can be made to Doris Cowan on 0411428761 or by emailing [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI