Planning begins for Bellingen Readers & Writers Festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S that time again – Bellingen Readers & Writers Festival (BRWF) has confirmed its 2022 dates and planning begins.

Adam Norris, Head of Festival Programming told News Of The Area, “Last year the Bellingen, Nambucca and Coffs Harbour LGAs were awash with some of the best literary talent the country has to offer.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“The BRWF Schools Program reached more schools and students than ever before, while the festival itself enjoyed record crowds and sold-out sessions.

“Now, in 2022, the June 10 – 12 Queen’s Birthday long weekend will see an even greater cavalcade of authors and special guests arrive in Bellingen, for the Bellingen Showground event.

“Expectations have been high given the wild calibre of past talent, including the Good News Week team, Bob Brown, Rhoda Roberts, Craig Silvey, Julian Burnside and many more.

“The 2022 line-up has yet to be revealed – curse those crafty festival folk, building up the anticipation – but already there is a variety of ways to be involved.

“Volunteer applications have opened, so if rubbing shoulders with your favourite author sounds like a fine way to spend a weekend, head on over to the BRWF website for more information.

“The best way to get to know one of our guests, however, is to throw open your doors and welcome them with open arms (and a fluffy pillow).

“Billet applications are open, so if you are the proud owner of a self-contained flat/studio/hilltop castle/rustic cabin that is located within Bellingen, we would love to hear from you.

“The Poetry Slam returns, our good friends at Sanctus Brewery are back with a fancy upgraded bar area, while the best food and coffee in the land will be available right in the heart of the festival.

“We’re also upping the ante by introducing our expanded Local Author Marquee.

“We’re even upgrading our live music stage for a free showcase of our region’s outstanding performers across the whole weekend.”

Coffs Book Warehouse continues its relationship with the event as BRWF’s Official Bookseller.

Keep the date saved and your eyes peeled for the line-up announcement and writer profiles.

For more details on applications, newsletter sign-up, special events and more, check out https://www.bellingenwritersfestival.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI