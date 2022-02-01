Planning for Myall Coast bulky waste clean-up

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AHEAD of this year’s bulky waste collection, MidCoast Council are calling on Myall Coast residents to help keep their region attractive and safe during the clean-up.

If you plan on doing a clean out at home, now’s the time to familiarise yourself with Council’s guidelines for bulky waste collection.



“We know locals look forward to the bulky waste collection, but there are rules and guidelines in place that we ask everyone to follow,” explained Paul De Szell, Council’s Director of Liveable Communities.

“People often start placing waste outside their property the minute we announce collection dates, making our neighbourhoods unattractive and sometimes dangerous.

“For everyone’s benefit it’s important that you don’t put your waste out ahead of the dates specified for your zone.”

Place your waste out two days before your zone’s scheduled pick-up.

Any earlier and it will be considered illegal dumping and could result in a fine.

Waste must be separated into two piles.

One for scrap metal and whitegoods, and a separate pile for general and electronic waste.

Scrap metal is collected for recycling.

All other waste is sent to landfill.

“We also ask that you consider the environment when putting out our waste.

“For example, electronic waste can be recycled for free at our Community Recycling Centres any time,” added Mr De Szell.

Mattresses are not collected as part of the bulky waste service.

However, a maximum of two wire-spring mattresses or one mattress and bed base per household can be dropped off for free at your nearest Waste Management Centre during the bulky waste collection period for your region.

It is important to know what items are accepted and what items are not.

Details can be found at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/bulkywaste for more information.

Bulky waste collection dates by zone

The MidCoast 2022 bulky waste collection starts in the Manning region on 28 February.

The service will collect from one zone each week until the end of April.

The Gloucester region clean-up will begin on 2 May.

The Great Lakes region will start soon after in May, zone by zone until 24 June.

Each household will receive a brochure in the mail to advise of zones and dates for collection.

You can also view the schedule at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/bulkywaste.