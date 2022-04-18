Planning Proposal for Anna Bay Caravan Park endorsed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE planning proposal for a caravan park in Anna Bay has been approved.

After a deferral at the March Port Stephens Council meeting, councillors voted to accept the outcome of the exhibition period of the planning proposal for 70, 70A, 70B and 70C Latitude Drive and 4473 Nelson Bay Road, Anna Bay.



Port Stephens Council Strategy and Environment Section Manager Brock Lamont said that the planning proposal seeks to amend the Local Environment Plan to regularise the approved caravan park located on part of the site.

The approved caravan park has 270 sites on which manufactured homes are currently located or being installed and is operating as a seniors living lifestyle resort.

The current zoning of the site is RU2 Rural Landscape which no longer permits this use, and the development operates relying on existing use rights.

The planning proposal also seeks to facilitate the extension of this use to part of an adjoining parcel, Lot 25 DP852410, by extending the additional permitted use outlined above, over this lot.

Subject to development consent and further approvals, an additional 170 manufactured homes could potentially be accommodated on Lot 25.

Over fifteen submissions were made regarding the proposal by a number of residents, community groups and government departments, however Mr Lamont says these have been noted.

“The matters raised from the public exhibition can only be resolved at the development application stage.

“Therefore, these DA related matters do not result in changes to the final planning proposal currently,” he said.

The subject land for the planning proposal is not located within the Anna Bay town centre and therefore many of the key strategic directions outlined in the Anna Bay Strategy and Town Plan strategy are not relevant.

However, the planning proposal is considered to support the vision established in the strategy for Anna Bay as a small and vibrant town with a mix of retail and office space for local and visitor patronage.

The proposal is expected to deliver a range of social and economic benefits to the community including additional housing, employment through construction and long-term employees within the village and an increase in retail and service industry patronage for nearby town centres.

The proposal will now progress into a Development Application.

By Tara CAMPBELL