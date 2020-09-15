Plant gums and the koalas will come

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Myall Koala and Environment Group (MKEG) has more than 200 Dwarf Parramatta Red Gum trees to give away for free planting in the community.



MidCoast Council supplies the gums every year for the annual Myall River Festival tree giveaway, but due to COVID-19, the festival has been cancelled for 2020.

MKEG publicist officer Adrienne Ingram, said that the trees are vitally important to conserving koala habitat in our region.

“The trees are being cut down and the number lost due to the recent bushfires and drought are substantial,” said Ms Ingram.

“The trees we’re giving away are easy to grow, not too big for the average home or property, and the koalas love them.”

The free gum trees can be picked up from Woody’s Building and Garden Centre in Tea Gardens from Saturday 19 September, or from MKEG president Jill Madden (0418 236 582), also in Tea Gardens.

Loren from Woody’s Building and Garden Centre said, “We were approached by the Myall Koala and Environment Group to see if we could help hand out their trees, and were more than happy to help them and their volunteers at our nursery.”

“We ask everyone attending the nursery to please adhere to social distancing guidelines and signage on-site,” she said.

“There will also be hand sanitiser available.

“Hopefully it will be a successful weekend, as it’s a great cause,” she said.

Instructions for how to plant and care for the trees will be included with pick up.

There are no limits on the number of trees you can collect, but supplies are limited.

By Ashley CHRYSLER