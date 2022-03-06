Plantation Grants Announced To Consolidate Wood Supply

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FEDERAL Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan has announced Cowper can benefit from grants of more than $86 million over five years to support the establishment of new plantations to lock-in future wood supply.

He said the Federal Government will look to partner with the NSW Government to deliver grants, in line with the National Forest Industries Plan.



Mr Conaghan said the forestry sector was a huge employer in the region and growing the plantation estate would ensure that continues into the future.

“This program is about getting more trees in the ground and ensuring forest industries in Cowper have a long-term future,” he said.

He predicted that the grants would lead to jobs in the planting phase and in 25 or 30 years’ time when the wood is harvested and processed for building products.

Mr Conaghan said, “We have worked hand-in-hand with industry to address the immediate and long-term challenges facing this sector, and will continue to back them in every step of the way.”

The program will offer matched grants (50/50) to foresters to fund the establishment costs of new plantations, in participating states and territories.

The Australian Government will fund 40 percent of the government contribution to the grants program in each state or territory, and the participating state or territory will be expected to fund 60 percent of the government contribution.

Dr Tim Cadman, an environmentalist from Griffith University, is not as enthusiastic about the grants.

“Currently, NSW forestry is already clearing significant areas of native forest for plantation establishment, including koala habitat, old growth, and rainforest.

“Based on the forest industry’s track record, this funding will be a driver for deforestation.”

Dr Cadman said, “Unless both governments include provisions in the funding package to prevent this happening, the public can expect another round of land-clearing and habitat destruction.”

The Coffs Harbour Greens agree with Dr. Cadman.

They do not reject the proposal but are skeptical.

According to their Secretary, Timothy Nott, there is concern this plan will not be a good use of public money and will fail to generate secure jobs as promised by the Nationals because money will be divided up across Australia, possibly leaving Cowper with a fraction of the $86m.

Mr Nott cites calculations by NSW MLC David Shoebridge, which claim that logging native forests in Cowper received a return of $28 per hectare, down from $225 in the 2016/17 financial year and that the number of jobs in forestry is in decline due to cost cutting and mechanisation.

He said, “We could maximise demand for staff by investing in growth industries such as ecotourism, regenerative farming, coastal restoration, manufacturing and the electric revolution.

“We need to promote the natural competitive advantage of Cowper and create viable, secure, long term jobs that also have a social licence.

“The Greens welcome the idea of planting native trees, protecting biodiversity and the creation of jobs on the Northern NSW coastline.

“We strongly support regeneration and repair of waterways and forests creating widespread employment such as the Great Koala National Park.”

For more information on the program visit: www.awe.gov.au/agriculture-land/forestry.

By Andrew VIVIAN