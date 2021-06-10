Plastic Free Port Stephens and Salamander Bay Recycling Give Opportunity To Recycle More With Terracycle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TERRACYCLE Bins are now at Salamander Bay Recycling.

The placement of the Terracycle Boxes at the centre is a joint initiative between Salamander Bay Recycling and Plastic Free Port Stephens.

At the moment the centre hosts a range of boxes where you can recycle specific items such as latex gloves, surgical face masks, PPE, fabric, single use plastic bags and even makeup and beauty product packaging and there’s a special box for Colgate packaging.



The boxes are part of the worldwide Terracycle program and some of the boxes, like the Colgate one, are sponsored by brands and businesses.

Terracycle collects post-consumer waste from your key target consumers.

Alicia Cameron of Plastic Free Port Stephens explained that much of the recycled packaging collected goes back into creating more packaging, removing the need for more raw materials.

Plastic Free Port Stephens consulted with the community to determine which Terracycle Bins were most needed and hopes to see venues in other parts of the LGA host the Terracycle boxes.

To deposit your recyclables in the boxes simply clean out any product and drop in the box.

Alicia Cameron told News Of The Area, “Recycling is part of that circular economy, rather than just throwing it out, support the technology of being able to recycle these types of things.”

She is also hoping for industry groups to get together to collect and use the boxes, for example dentists who use multiple gloves per patient.

Businesses that use a lot of PPE could also get on board and become a part of the program that removes these items from landfill.

Providing the Terracycle boxes comes at a cost for Plastic Free Port Stephens.

“Ultimately we’d like to get industry together to share the cost of a box,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON