Police and the PCYC help kids RiseUp on the Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RISEUP is a strategy developed by the NSW Police Commissioner, connecting disengaged young people to workplace opportunities and in Coffs it is a roaring success.

With a focus on early intervention to prevent and disrupt crime, the program is a collaboration with Police Citizens Youth Clubs (PCYC) NSW and industry leaders to achieve positive outcomes for young people and divert them from the criminal justice system.

Coffs Harbour PCYC Club Manager Katrina Vanderzuan said the programme currently has 50 young people enrolled across seven activities.

RISEUP incorporates job ready programs, mentoring and vocational training for at risk youth aged between 15 and 18 to build their engagement with education, employment opportunities and the community.

The initiative aims to partner with employers across NSW to create meaningful workplace opportunities for young people who’ve embraced positive change in their lives.

Ms Vanderzuan said, “Young people can be identified through parental referrals, self referral, agencies, schools and kids that get flagged in police meetings.”

On a Wednesday afternoon the children and young persons can participate in the NRL programme and play footy.

On a Thursday morning the kids box and have breakfast and on a Friday night kids identified as getting into a bit of trouble, play basketball, judo and have dinner.

Ms Vanderzuan has seen many success stories including one young boy who since participating is now engaged and better behaved at school.

“He had an attitude with the police and now he comes in early, helps set up and is keen.”

Daniel Usher, Senior Constable and Youth Officer attached to Youth Command said, “The aim is to get young people involved and increase engagement in terms of schooling, training and employment where it’s appropriate.”

He told News Of The Area he enjoys helping the young people to be resilient and overcome adversities and keep them focussing positively on improving their situations.

By Sandra MOON