Police Appeal for Witnesses to Lowanna Arson

Investigators are appealing for public assistance as they continue to investigate a suspected arson attack at a convenience store in the state’s north.

Emergency services were called to a store on Grafton Street in Lowanna, approximately 30km north-west of Coffs Harbour, shortly before 9pm on Friday 6 March 2020, after reports the building was well alight.

Fire crews arrived and extinguished the blaze shortly after; the building suffered minor structural and smoke damage as a result.

Police have been told a man was seen running from the scene.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District commenced Strike Force Ivery to investigate the circumstances surrounding the suspicious fire.

As part of ongoing inquiries, strike force detectives wish to speak to a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

He’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his early 50s, between 170cm-175cm tall with a stocky build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station or Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.