Police arrest 36-year-old following Heatherbrae hostage situation

DURING the early hours of Monday 20 June, a local 36-year-old man was at the BP service station at Heatherbrae where he approached a man who was filling up his vehicle and produced a handgun.

Police were called and there was an extensive search made.



Shortly after, the male man entered the Ampol service station at Heatherbrae, where he threatened and took hostage a male staff member and a pregnant female staff member.

Police attended the scene where they began to establish the weapon and negotiated the release of the female without injury.

At that stage, Police were able to establish that the weapon was a replica pistol and forced entry into the premises.

They took the man into custody after a violent struggle.

Superintendent Wayne Humphrey of the Port Stephens Hunter Police District says that it will be alleged that the man held the two staff members hostage in the office of the service station.

“Exceptional work from the Police involved – there were some quite experienced officers and some junior officers involved,” Superintendent Humphrey said.

When the job started, Tactical Police Officers were called but they had not arrived on the scene prior to Raymond Terrace Police arriving.

“Our local police took initiative, arrested the man and made sure that everyone was safe,” Superintendent Humphrey said.

The 36-year-old will appear in court following charges of two counts robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon, two counts of take/ detain person with intention to hold to ransom, possession of unauthorised pistol and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.

By Tara CAMPBELL