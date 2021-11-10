Police conduct Operation Rural Roads

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OFFICERS from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District, including Traffic and Highway Patrol, conducted Operation Rural Roads between 7am and 5pm on Wednesday 3 November 2021.

Operation Rural Roads was focused on reducing road trauma, with officers maintaining a high visibility presence throughout Lemon Tree Passage, Mallabula, Tanilba Bay and Salt Ash.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“The community can expect to see police patrolling the roads across the district, taking a zero-tolerance approach for driving that endangers lives or breaks the law.

“As the roads get busier again with regional travel now allowed state-wide, we are asking everyone to exercise patience and take extra care to keep our roads safe,” said Commander Chad Gillies.

During the operation, police conducted over nine hundred tests across the district, including 54 mobile breath tests and 839 stationary breath tests.

A 32-year-old man was issued an infringement notice for driving with low range PCA, and his licence was suspended.

Almost 40 random drug tests were conducted, with three people allegedly returning positive results, which have been sent for secondary examination.

A further twenty drivers were issued infringement notices for the offences of speeding, using a mobile phone while driving, not wearing a seatbelt and licence-related offences.

Five searches were conducted, with a 28-year-old man issued a Court Attendance Notice for allegedly possessing a prohibited drug and knives in a public place.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District Commander Chad Gillies said operations like this will continue throughout the remainder of the year.

“This summer, make sure you’re doing the right thing or you will also have your license suspended and end up before the courts.

“Unfortunately, we keep having to push this message as a small element of people still want to risk not only their lives, but the lives of others,” Commander Gillies said.

By Tara CAMPBELL