Police continue to search for missing Pindimar man

POLICE are re-appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Pindimar.

Allan Bentley, aged 63, was reported missing to the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District on Thursday 29 April 2021; CCTV footage has confirmed he was last seen leaving his home on Pindimar Road, Pindimar, for work about 7.30am on Tuesday 27 April 2021.

Police have conducted extensive land and air searches – with the assistance of PolAir – however have not located Mr Bentley or his vehicle.



Police and friends are concerned for his welfare as he hasn’t attended several pre-arranged appointments which is out of character.

Allan is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 179cm tall, of medium build with short brown and grey hair and a beard.

It is believed he may be driving a white coloured Holden combo van, with NSW registration UQG-146, which has ‘catering’ written on the side.

He may also have power tools and firewood on board his vehicle.

He is known to frequent the Pindimar, Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest, North Arm Cove, Hexham and Karuah areas for both work and personal purposes.

Anyone who may have information regarding Allan’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

