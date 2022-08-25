Police on the Street: Nambucca Valley Police News

1. ON 5/8/22 an 18-year-old man handed himself into Macksville Police Station in relation to an outstanding warrant.

The warrant was executed and the accused is currently on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 18/8/22.

2. On 9/8/22 at about 4:10am Police were alerted to a man who is alleged to have smashed glass doors to a Nambucca business.

A 49-year-old man was arrested at the scene and conveyed to Macksville Police Station where he was charged.

The accused man was later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 18/8/22.

3. On 10/8/22 Police advised a 46-year-old woman she would be issued with a court attendance notice following investigations related to two shoplifting incidents at a Macksville supermarket earlier this month. The accused woman is to appear before Macksville Local Court on 29/9/22.

4. On 10/8/22 Police arrested a 19-year-old man in Bowraville after he returned a positive roadside breath test. The accused driver underwent a breath analysis at Macksville Local Court and returned a low-range PCA of 0.050.

The accused was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Macksville Local Court on 22/9/22.

5. On 11/8/22 Police arrested a 30-year-old woman who was wanted for an outstanding warrant for breaching a Community Corrections Order.

The accused woman was refused bail and appeared before Macksville Local Court later the same date.

The accused woman was granted bail by the Court and is next to appear before Macksville Local Court on 8/9/22.

6. On 11/8/22 Police arrested a 25-year-old woman in Nambucca Heads following a domestic violence incident earlier the same day.

The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station for breaching bail and breaching an apprehended violence order.

The accused woman was refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 12/8/22.

7. On 18/8/22 Police arrested a 37-year-old woman following investigations related to a serious incident at a Macksville residence on 17/8/22 in which a male occupant was injured.

The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station with Aggravated Break and Enter and commit serious indictable offence whilst armed.

The accused woman was refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 19/8/22.

8. On 16/8/22 Police arrested a 16-year-old male youth who was wanted for numerous offences committed within Bowraville including Aggravated robbery, Affray, Resist arrest, Custody of a knife in public place.

The young person was charged at Kempsey Police Station and refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Children’s Court on 17/8/22.

The accused was subsequently refused bail to next appear before Coffs Harbour Children’s Court on 12/9/22.

9. On 14/8/22 Police arrested an 18-year-old woman following a domestic violence incident in Nambucca Heads where a man is alleged to have sustained a minor chest injury.

The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station with the offence of: Assault occasioning actual bodily harm and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 15/9/22.

10. On 18/8/22 shortly after 1pm Police observed a male person riding a motorbike in the Macksville CBD.

The man was not wearing a helmet and was riding recklessly through traffic and a road works zone.

Police arrested the 31-year-old man in a nearby park and also seized a knife.

The accused was charged at Macksville Police Station with numerous Traffic offences and Custody of knife in a public place.

Whilst in custody the accused was also charged with two Break and Enter offences, Excluded person fail to leave premises when required and Intimidation for unrelated outstanding matters. The accused man is currently refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 24/8/22.