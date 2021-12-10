Police on the Street: Nambucca Valley Police News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

1. ON 26/11/21 at about 11:40pm Police attended a residence in Nambucca Heads where a sawn-off rifle was seized. Enquiries are continuing.

2. On 2/12/21 Police issued a 41-year-old man with a Court Attendance Notice following a neighbour dispute in Missabotti where a chain on a gate was damaged.

A 46-year-old woman was also arrested and later charged at Macksville Police Station for breaching an AVO and was released on bail.

Both persons are to appear before Macksville Local Court on 20/1/22.

3. On the evening of 28/11/21 Police were alerted to a violent domestic incident occurring in the vicinity of Lee St, Nambucca Heads.

Upon arrival a 33-year-old woman is alleged to have been assaulted, having sustained injuries to her face, hand and shoulder and was conveyed by Ambulance to hospital.

A 37-year-old man is alleged to have decamped from the scene with the couple’s five month old baby.

At about 10:15pm the offender was located with the child near the intersection of Bowra St and Rosedale Ave, Nambucca Heads.

The accused man was arrested and the child conveyed by Ambulance to hospital.

The accused was charged at Kempsey Police Station for the offences of: stalk/intimidate, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and intentionally choke etc person without consent.

The accused was refused bail by Police and appeared before Kempsey Local Court on 29/11/21 where he was subsequently refused bail to appear before Kempsey Local Court on 6/12/21.

4. On 30/11/21 at about 11:40am Police attended at Nambucca Heads address where a 40-year-old man was issued a Court Attendance Notice for the offence of: use carriage service to menace/harass/offend following enquiries related to a family dispute that had occurred on 27/11/21.

The accused man is to appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/12/21.

5. Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 27/11/21 during the early hours of the morning on Valla Rd, Valla.

It is alleged that a 29-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle and collided with a power pole causing a number of lines to come down onto the roadway.

6. Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 26/11/21 about 7pm on the Pacific Hwy, Macksville.

It is alleged that a 54-year-old couple were travelling south when their vehicle spun out of control, rolled over, before coming to rest back on its wheels.

Due to the impact the windscreen and driver’s window were smashed.

The male driver sustained lacerations to his head and neck as well as possible spinal injuries.

Both persons were conveyed to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for treatment.

The male driver was later transferred to John Hunter Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

7. On 1/12/21 Police attended a Macksville address in relation to enquiries regarding a domestic violence incident where a 52-year-old man is alleged to have been assaulted by a 43-year-old woman on 27/11/21.

The accused woman was issued a Court Attendance Notice to appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/12/21.

8. On 28/11/21 at about 12:20pm Police issued a court attendance notice to a 39-year-old woman following a search in which an amount of cannabis was seized.

The accused woman is to appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/12/21.

9. On 28/11/21 Police arrested a 22-year-old man at Coffs Harbour Health Campus following enquiries related to a family dispute that had occurred earlier the same date where a 32-year-old woman is alleged to have been assaulted at a Nambucca Heads address.

The accused man was charged at Coffs Harbour Police Station and released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 13/1/22.

10. On 27/11/21 at about 12:45pm Police arrested a 26-year-old man at a Bowraville address for breaching an AVO.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station where he was refused bail to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on 28/11/21.

The accused was subsequently granted bail by the court to appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/12/21.