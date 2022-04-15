Police On The Streets: Nambucca Valley Police News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

● ON 5 April 2022, Police issued a 31-year-old female driver with a Court Attendance Notice and Licence Suspension after she was detected for a speeding offence and engaged Police in a short pursuit on the Pacific Hwy, Valla.

The accused woman is to appear before Macksville Local Court on 28 April for the offences of: Police Pursuit, Learner unaccompanied, Exceed speed >45km/h, Learner not display ‘L’ plates.

● On 3 April 2022 Police arrested a 49-year-old man at a Nambucca Heads address in relation to the alleged assault of a 33-year-old woman during a domestic violence incident.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 21 April.

● On 3 April Police arrested a 26-year-old female driver in Ridge St, Nambucca Heads after she returned a positive Random Breath Test.

The accused woman underwent a breath analysis at Nambucca Heads Police Station and returned a Mid-Range PCA reading of 0.90.

The accused woman was issued with a licence suspension and a Court Attendance Notice to appear before Macksville Local Court on 21/4/22.

● On 7 April Police charged a 66-year-old man at Macksville Police Station for breaching an AVO following a domestic violence incident that occurred on 6 April at a Nambucca Heads address.

The accused man was refused bail by Police to appear before Kempsey Local Court on 8 April

● Police are investigating a ‘fail to stop’ accident that occurred on 5 April at about 9pm.

An eastbound vehicle on Partridge St, Macksville is alleged to have lost control, mounting the curb and colliding with a house causing a large hole in the brick wall of the premises.

The vehicle then collided with a water main causing damage before the vehicle fled the scene.

Nambucca Valley Council employees attended to repair the burst water main.

● On 4 April Police arrested a 56-year-old man at a Nambucca Heads address following the alleged assault of a 57-year-old woman during a domestic violence incident.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 14 April.

● On 2 April at about 8:50pm emergency services were alerted to a two car collision at the intersection of the Pacific Hwy and Corkwood Rd roundabout adjacent to the Nambucca Heads Service Centre.

As a result of the collision both vehicles came to rest in the middle of the roundabout and both sustained extensive damage.

The male driver of the at fault vehicle was not injured and was issued with an infringement notice for not giving way to the other vehicle when entering the roundabout.

The passenger in the at-fault vehicle and the female driver of the other vehicle were both conveyed by ambulance to Coffs Harbour Hospital with minor injuries.