Police on the Streets: Nambucca Valley Police News

– ON 30 April 2022 Police arrested an eighteen-year-old man at the scene of a family dispute in Nambucca Heads where a 45-year-old man is alleged to have been assaulted and property damaged.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 9 June 2022.

– On 30 April 2022, shortly after 5pm, emergency services were alerted to a house fire on Carsons Rd, Taylors Arm.

No persons were injured during the incident however the single storey dwelling was completely destroyed.

Police investigations are continuing.

– On 30 April 2022 Police arrested a twenty-year-old man at the scene of a domestic violence incident in Nambucca Heads.

The accused man was charged at Kempsey Police Station for breaching an AVO and refused bail to appear before Kempsey Local Court on 2 May 2022.

The accused man was convicted and fined $220 and sentenced with a twelve-month Community Corrections Order.

– On 29 April 2022 Police arrested a 66-year-old man at the scene of a domestic violence incident in Nambucca Heads.

The accused man was charged at Kempsey Police Station for breaching an AVO and refused bail to appear before Kempsey Local Court on 2 May 2022.

The accused was convicted and fined $330.

1. On 4 May 2022 Police arrested a 34-year-old woman at Nambucca Heads for an outstanding warrant.

The accused woman was conveyed to Macksville Police Station where the warrant was executed for the offences of driving while disqualified and being carried in conveyance taken without consent of the owner.

The accused woman was refused bail and appeared before Macksville Local Court on 5 May where she was sentenced with imprisonment for seven months.

2. On 5 May 2022 a 47-year-old man handed himself into Macksville Police Station in relation to an outstanding warrant involving domestic violence offences.

The accused man was arrested and the warrant executed.

The accused man was refused bail and appeared before Macksville Local Court the same date.

The accused man was granted bail by the Court and the matter adjourned to 2 March 23.