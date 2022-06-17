Police on the Streets: Nambucca Valley Police News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

1. ON 3/6/22 Police arrested a 40-year-old woman at a Nambucca Heads address regarding an alleged assault as a result of a domestic violence incident.

The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station and issued with a Court Attendance Notice to appear before Macksville Local Court on 7/7/22.

2. On 4/6/22 Police arrested a nineteen-year-old man at the scene of a domestic violence incident at Nambucca Heads.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station with offences related to property damage, assault, and breach of bail.

The accused man was refused bail to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court the same date.

The accused man was subsequently granted bail by the Court and is next to appear before Macksville Local Court on 30/3/23.

3. On 4/6/22 Police arrested a seventeen-year-old young person at the scene of a domestic violence incident at Macksville.

The young person was charged at Macksville Police Station with an assault related offence and was later released to appear before Macksville Children’s Court on 23/6/22.

4. On 7/6/22 Police arrested a 33-year-old woman at a Macksville address for breaching an AVO, breach of bail, and an outstanding warrant.

The accused woman is currently refused bail to next appear before Kempsey Local Court on 14/6/22.

5. On 9/6/22 Police arrested a 31-year-old man in Cooper St, Macksville after Police seized a large knife and suspected stolen property.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 23/6/22.

6. On 9/6/22 Police arrested a 31-year-old woman after she handed herself into Macksville Police Station for outstanding warrants.

The accused woman was refused bail and appeared before Macksville Local Court later the same date.

The accused woman was subsequently granted bail by the Court to next appear before Macksville Local Court on 21/7/22.

7. On 9/6/22 Police arrested a 25-year-old man outside Macksville Police Station and charged with offences for Intimidation, breaching an AVO and breach of bail.

The accused man was refused bail and appeared later the same date before Macksville Local Court.

The accused man was subsequently granted bail by the Court to next appear before Macksville Local Court on 21/7/22.

8. On 9/6/22 Police arrested a 28-year-old man at a Nambucca Heads following investigations related to an alleged assault during a domestic violence incident on 5/6/22.

During his arrest Police seized a small quantity of cannabis.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station and refused bail to appear before Macksville Local Court later the same date.

The accused man was subsequently granted bail by the court to next appear before Macksville Local Court on 13/4/23.