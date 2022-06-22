Police on the Streets: Nambucca Valley Police News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

– ON 13/6/22 Police arrested a 24-year-old woman at a Macksville address following a domestic violence assault.

The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 30/6/22.

– On 14/6/22 Police arrested a thirteen-year-old young person at a Bowraville address following investigations related to a serious assault upon a group of youths the previous day in Bowraville.

The young person was charged at Macksville Police Station with the offence: Assault with intent rob in company and was refused bail to appear before the Macksville Children’s Court later the same date.

The young person was granted bail by the Court to next appear before Macksville Children’s Court on 7/7/22.

On 16/6/22 Police arrested an eighteen-year-old man (the Co-accused in the matter) outside Macksville Police Station for breaching bail on another violent matter and was also charged with the offences:

Aggravated assault with intent to rob, Affray, and Common assault.

The accused man was refused bail and appeared before Macksville Local Court later the same date where he was granted bail by the Court to next appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 9/8/22.