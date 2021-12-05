Police on the Streets: Nambucca Valley Police News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

1. ON 24/11/21 at about 1:30pm, Police arrested a 38-year-old man at a Nambucca Heads address for breaching an AVO.

Whilst in custody at Macksville Police Station the accused man allegedly made threats towards Police.

The accused man was later charged at Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 25/11/21.

The accused man was subsequently granted bail by the Court to appear before Macksville Local Court on 15/12/21.

2. On 23/11/21 at about 12:14pm Police arrested a 41-year-old man at Nambucca Heads for breaching an AVO and Intimidation following enquiries related to a family dispute involving a 40-year-old man that occurred on 21/11/21.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station where he was refused bail to appear before Kempsey Local Court later the same date.

The accused man was granted bail by the Court to appear before Macksville Local Court on 24/3/22.

3. On 20/11/21 shortly after midnight Emergency Services were alerted to a motor vehicle accident on South Arm Rd, South Arm.

A blue Falcon ute had collided with a power pole and fence and caught alight.

No persons were located with the vehicle and appeared to have decamped prior to arrival of emergency services.

The force of the impact resulted in the vehicle wrapping around the pole and breaking in half.

The vehicle was destroyed by fire and the power pole also sustained fire damage.

Police enquiries are continuing.

4. On 24/11/21 shortly after 6:30pm Emergency Services were alerted to a house fire in Hodge St, Macksville.

Luckily no persons were injured however the house sustained major damage.

The fire is not deemed suspicious.

5. On 22/11/21 Police arrested a 24-year-old man following a motor vehicle accident in Wall St, Macksville that occurred shortly after 5:40pm.

The driver is alleged to have collided with a power pole which caused a blackout to neighbouring residents.

The occupants of the vehicle attempted to decamp from the scene however were soon identified.

The male driver was arrested and underwent a breath analysis at Macksville Police Station where he returned a Mid Range PCA of 0.123.

Checks on the driver also revealed his licence was disqualified.

The accused man was advised he would be receiving a Court Attendance Notice for a number of traffic offences following further enquiries.

6. On 21/11/21 at about 12:40am Emergency Services were alerted to a motor vehicle accident on Hyland Park Rd, Hyland Park in which a white 4WD had rolled onto its side.

A 36-year-old male driver and 35-year-old female passenger were able to exit the vehicle. The woman was conveyed to Coffs Harbour Health Campus with a shoulder injury.

The male driver was arrested after failing a RBT and underwent a breath analysis at Nambucca Heads Police Station where he returned a High Range PCA of 0.162.

The accused man was issued a licence suspension and a Court Attendance Notice to appear before Macksville Local Court on 16/1/22.

7. On 21/11/21 at about 10:30am Police issued a 48-year-old man with an infringement notice for offensive behaviour following enquiries related to an incident in Bowra St, Nambucca Heads the previous day that occurred about 2:30pm.