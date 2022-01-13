Police On The Streets: Nambucca Valley Police News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

– ON 3/1/22 Police attended Wallace St, Macksville in relation to a vehicle reported stolen from a Bonville address the previous day.

A seventeen-year-old male youth was arrested at the scene and a small amount of cannabis was seized.

The young person was charged at Macksville Police Station with a number of offences and was refused bail by Police to appear before Coffs Harbour Children’s Court on 4/1/22.

The accused was subsequently granted strict bail conditions by the Court to appear before Coffs Harbour Children’s Court on 24/1/22.

– On 1/1/22 Police arrested a 33-year-old man at a Bowraville address in relation to a domestic violence incident where a 28-year-old woman is alleged to have been assaulted.

The victim sustained facial injuries and was conveyed by Ambulance to Macksville Hospital for treatment.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station and refused bail by Police to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on 2/1/22.

The accused was subsequently refused bail by the Court to appear before Kempsey Local Court on 10/1/22.

– On 1/1/22 Police arrested a 25-year-old woman at a Nambucca Heads address in relation to a family dispute involving a 27-year-old man.

The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station with an intimidation offence where she was refused bail to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on 2/1/22.

The accused woman was subsequently granted bail by the Court to appear before Macksville Local Court on 13/1/22.

– On 1/1/22 Police attended a Scotts Head address in relation to a 27 year old man who was wanted on 4x outstanding warrants for domestic violence offences, Skye’s Law (pursuit) offences, breach of bail, and breach of Community Corrections Order, avoiding arrest and foot pursuits with Police.

Upon attending the accused man decamped from the premises, jumped fences and ran through a number of properties and neighbouring streets.

With the assistance of the Scotts Head community, Police were able to locate and arrest the accused.

Police seized a hypodermic syringe and prescribed restricted substances from the accused and he was later charged at Kempsey Police Station with numerous offences.

The accused man was refused bail and appeared before Port Macquarie Local Court on 2/1/22.

The accused was subsequently refused bail by the Court to appear before Kempsey Local Court on 10/1/22.

– On 6/1/22 Police arrested a 62-year-old man at a Nambucca Heads address for breaching an AVO.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 20/1/22.