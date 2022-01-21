Police On The Streets – Nambucca Valley Police News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

– POLICE are investigating a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 9/1/22 about 10pm on Scotts Head Rd, Scotts Head.

A 54-year-old male driver is alleged to have lost control of his vehicle and driven into a table drain, causing the vehicle to flip onto its side.

The vehicle continued to slide before being up righted when it hit the side of the road.

Members of the public assisted the driver until the arrival of emergency services.

The driver was submitted to a RBT by Police on scene where he returned a positive reading.

The Driver was conveyed by Ambulance to Coffs Harbour Hospital.

Police are awaiting blood test results before taking further action.

– On 8/1/22 Police were alerted to a family dispute at a South Arm address involving a 25-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman.

Police arrested the 25-year-old man at the scene for offences related to assault.

During his arrest the accused man became violent towards Police and was later charged at Macksville Police Station with further offences related to resist/hinder officer.

The accused man was released on bail and appeared before Macksville Local Court on 13/1/22.

The matter has subsequently been adjourned to Macksville Local Court on 24/3/22.

– On 8/1/22 Police were alerted to a domestic violence incident at a Nambucca Heads address.

During the incident damage was sustained to the premises.

A 34-year-old man was later arrested in the Nambucca CBD area.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station where he was later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 20/1/22.

– On 11/1/22 about 11:50am emergency services were alerted to two swimmers in distress at North Valla Beach.

A 13-year-old girl had been swimming at the beach when she became caught in a rip.

Her 51-year-old father has then entered the water to aid his daughter, however also became caught in the rip.

Both parties eventually managed to reach shore with the assistance of members of the public.

Police, Ambulance and Life Savers were on scene.

All persons involved were assessed and did not require any medical attention.

– Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 8/1/22 about 6:30pm on Rodeo Dr, Tewinga.

A 59-year-old male driver is alleged to have lost control of his vehicle, left the road and collided with a tree which caused the vehicle to roll onto its roof.

The driver was trapped for a short time due to the position of the vehicle and he had sustained a head injury.

Fire & Rescue and Ambulance were also on scene.

The driver was later conveyed to Coffs Harbour Hospital for treatment.

Police are awaiting blood test results before taking any further action.