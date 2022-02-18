Police on the Streets – Nambucca Valley Police News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

1. ON 6/2/22 Police were required to deploy a taser to subdue a 29-year-old man in Nambucca Heads.

Police were called to the Short Street address upon the request of Ambulance personnel as the man was highly aggressive and resisting treatment to a laceration on his right hand that was bleeding profusely.

Following lengthy negotiations with the man where he refused all requests for treatment as well as being violent towards emergency services and other family members at the scene a taser was deployed which was immediately effective.

Police were able to bring the man under control and he received immediate assistance by Ambulance before being conveyed to Macksville Hospital for further treatment.

Police enquiries are still continuing.

2. A 35-year-old man was charged at Kempsey Police Station on 6/2/22 following investigations related to a domestic violence incident involving a 37-year-old woman at a Eungai Creek address. The accused man was charged with an intimidation offence and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 10/2/22.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to Macksville Local Court on 24/3/22.

3. A 66-year-old man was charged at Macksville Police Station on 4/2/22 for breaching an AVO following a domestic violence incident at a Nambucca Heads address.

The accused man was refused bail by Police and appeared before the Port Macquarie Justice on 5/2/22 where he was granted bail by the Court and appeared before Macksville Local Court on 10/2/22 where he was sentenced to a twelve month Community Corrections Order.

4. On 8/2/22 at about 3:45am emergency services were alerted to a truck fire on the Pacific Highway at Macksville.

A truck towing a tabletop trailer was northbound when the rear brakes on the trailer caught alight.

Luckily the driver was able to separate the tow vehicle from the trailer.

A fire brigade from Macksville attended the scene and extinguished the blaze at 4:05am.

One lane of the highway was closed for a period of time and TMC created a diversion whilst the load and trailer were recovered.

5. A 36-year-old woman was charged at Macksville Police Station on 6/2/22 with an assault offense following a domestic violence incident in which a 22-year-old man sustained minor injuries.

The accused woman was later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 24/3/22.

6. A 34-year-old man was charged at Macksville Police Station on 4/2/22 for breaching bail conditions.

Upon his arrest Police seized a knife, fireworks and a quantity of cannabis.

The accused man was refused bail to appear before the Port Macquarie Justice on 5/2/22.

The accused man was subsequently granted bail by the Court and appeared before Macksville Local Court on 10/2/22 with the matter further adjourned to 24/2/22.