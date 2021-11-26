Police on the Streets: Nambucca Valley Police News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

1. ON 17/11/21 at about 7: 30pm Police arrested a 41-year-old Bowraville man at a Nambucca Heads address.

The high risk offender was wanted for breach of bail, an outstanding warrant for a domestic violence matter, police pursuit and other traffic offences committed in both the Mid North Coast and Coffs Clarence Police Districts.

Upon arrest the offender was located hiding under a pile of clothes in a bedroom and was arrested without incident.

The accused man was charged at Coffs Harbour Police Station and bail refused to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 18/11/21.

The accused was subsequently bail refused to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 30/11/21 and Macksville Local Court on 2/12/21.

Further Police enquiries are continuing.

2. On 14/11/21 at about 9:15pm Police attended a residence in Eungai Rail following enquiries related to a driving complaint reported earlier the same date.

A 25-year-old man was advised he would be receiving a court attendance notice for Drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous and is to appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/12/21.

3. Police are investigating a collision between a vehicle and a motorbike that occurred on the Congarinni Bridge at Talarm on 14/11/21 at about 12:05pm.

A 65-year-old female driver is alleged to have collided with a 56-year-old male rider who sustained an injury to his right arm as a result of the impact.

The motorcyclist was conveyed by Ambulance to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus for treatment.