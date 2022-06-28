Police pursuit of 20-year-old Brisbane driver disrupts Heatherbrae community

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON 19 June a Porsche was stolen from South Brisbane in Queensland.

Over the following days, it made its way down the highway, committing a number of offences including what the Police will allege to be failure to pay for petrol and other offences.



On the afternoon of Wednesday 22 June, the vehicle was observed by Highway Patrol Police and a pursuit commenced as the vehicle made its way towards Heatherbrae.

Police will allege that the driver was travelling in excess of 230 kilometres an hour whilst also consuming prohibited drugs.

There were numerous attempts to deploy road spikes to stop the car, however, these were unsuccessful.

In Heatherbrae the vehicle was stopped in traffic and police attempted to grab the driver, however he again evaded capture and made his way into the carpark of the Bunnings carpark in Heatherbrae.

Superintendent Wayne Humphrey of the Port Stephens Hunter Police District said that it was at this point where police blocked the driveway of the car park.

“Police made the decision to block the driveways of Bunnings so that he couldn’t escape, which caused the driver to roar around the carpark in an incredibly dangerous manner, however at that stage, there was little to be done.

“When he realised that his escape route was removed, the driver actually mounted a garden bed which tore the bottom of the car off,” Superintendent Humphrey said.

At this point the driver attempted to continue to escape, but ended up crashing, significantly damaging the vehicle.

The 20-year-old Brisbane male driver was charged with eleven offences including larceny, malicious damage, two police pursuits, three counts of negligent driving, drive manner dangerous, possess prohibited drug, never hold driver license in NSW and receiving stolen property outside NSW.

By Tara CAMPBELL