Police search for missing bodyboarder in Coffs Harbour

POLICE are appealing for information following reports of a bodyboarder believed to be missing in waters at Coffs Harbour.

About 2.45pm on Saturday 20 March 2021, emergency services responded to reports of a male bodyboarder in trouble who failed to resurface, from the shoreline at North Wall Beach, Coffs Harbour.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District conducted a search of the beach and water, with the assistance of a rescue helicopter and Surf Life Saving NSW but were unable to locate the man.

The search was suspended overnight to resume at 9am on Sunday 21 March 2021.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, in the water or has any information is urged to contact police immediately.